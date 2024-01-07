JB Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 74,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $253.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $261.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.47.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.