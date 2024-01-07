JB Capital LLC Has $397,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $656.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $462.22 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $612.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

