JB Capital LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

