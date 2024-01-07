JB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,124 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $17,646,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $4,635,000. Bwcp LP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 158,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth about $20,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 3.7 %

CROX stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Raymond James raised Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

