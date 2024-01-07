JB Capital LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.