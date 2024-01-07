JB Capital LLC Buys 6,288 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

