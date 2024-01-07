JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,749 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

