JB Capital LLC Acquires 783 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

