Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the zero analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $51,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $51,994.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Jamf by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jamf by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Jamf by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

