J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OIH opened at $305.29 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $246.04 and a 12-month high of $364.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.43.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

