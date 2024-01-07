J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Tcwp LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 114.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $342.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.31. The firm has a market cap of $341.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

