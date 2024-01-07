iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Lowered by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $111.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
