iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Lowered by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $111.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.