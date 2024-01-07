iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Boosted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $170.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $117.31 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

