iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

USMV opened at $77.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

