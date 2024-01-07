iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.