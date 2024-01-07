iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

