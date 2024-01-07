Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

