Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $589.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.66. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $631.07. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.