Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $11.89 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and $138.04 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $11.89 or 0.00026974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00078929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000906 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,585,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,768,191 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

