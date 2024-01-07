Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Stock Price Down 34.5%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 34.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 15,379,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 5,402,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

