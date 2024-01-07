Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CAO Sells 604 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 604 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $10,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $17.08 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $513.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 182,182 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 43.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

