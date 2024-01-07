Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells 6,882 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 6,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $10,254.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,231,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,197.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $32,075.08.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,578 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $6,191.58.

AMWL opened at $1.19 on Friday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $342.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). American Well had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 257.20%. The business had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Well by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in American Well by 75.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 716,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 308,418 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Well by 35.2% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Well by 274.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 210,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

