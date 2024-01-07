Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £140.28 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($29.77) per share, for a total transaction of £140.28 ($178.63).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,309 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £161.63 ($205.82).

On Wednesday, November 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,474 ($31.50) per share, for a total transaction of £148.44 ($189.02).

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,360 ($30.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,233 ($28.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,374 ($42.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,421.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,522.82.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a GBX 57.72 ($0.74) dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 5,968.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.38) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($52.21) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

