Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 2,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,022,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 978,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

