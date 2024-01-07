Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,683 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

