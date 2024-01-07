Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exelon were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

