IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $39,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $537.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.