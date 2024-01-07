IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $25,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $211.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $240.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.