Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,172,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

