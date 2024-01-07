Henry Turcan Buys 6,017,861 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Turcan bought 6,017,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £661,964.71 ($842,945.00).

Science in Sport Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of LON SIS opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.97. Science in Sport plc has a one year low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.43 million, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

