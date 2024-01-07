Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 76,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

