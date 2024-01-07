Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

