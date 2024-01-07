Hedera Price Tops $0.0795 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $71.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00078929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00026974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,627,884,869 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,627,884,869.39439 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07993199 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $76,083,319.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

