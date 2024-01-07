Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HR opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

