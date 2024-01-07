Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $23.69. 141,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 93,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone (F351) for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH-associated liver fibrosis). The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.