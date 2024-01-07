Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 492,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $148,733,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 82,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 35.2% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.39.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $342.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

