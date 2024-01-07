Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Trading Down 3.2%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 154,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 141,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.