Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Trading Down 9.1%

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 22,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 490.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290,043 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 21.4% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the period.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

