Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). 217,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 454,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Great Southern Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart Greene acquired 2,881,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £28,814.02 ($36,691.74). 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

Featured Stories

