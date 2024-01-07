Grab (NASDAQ:GRABW) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 22,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 17,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Grab Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grab stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,488 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
