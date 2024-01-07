Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Trading Up 0.1%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 2,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th.
About Gladstone Commercial
gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.