Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $351.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $361.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

