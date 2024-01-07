Geneva Partners LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $693,829,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $381.23 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

