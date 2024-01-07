General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 485,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $31,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

