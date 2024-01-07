Garden Stage Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 10th (NASDAQ:GSIW)

Garden Stage’s (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 10th. Garden Stage had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Garden Stage Stock Down 0.3 %

GSIW stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Garden Stage has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

