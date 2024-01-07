FY2023 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

