FY2023 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $222.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Berry stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $521.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

