FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.
ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.46.
AltaGas Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of ALA opened at C$28.27 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.20. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,369,059 and sold 147,090 shares worth $4,021,062. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 58.05%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.