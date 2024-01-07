FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.65. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

