FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Weyerhaeuser Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 59,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.